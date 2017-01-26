It’s a milestone a minute for the first family! Ivanka Trump shared an adorable video of her baby boy Theodore making his crawling debut, and it all went down in the White House.

The mom-of-three posted the footage to Instagram on Wednesday, January 25, just one week after her father, Donald Trump, was sworn in as the US President.



Kneeling on the floor of the expansive dining room, Ivanka, along with her daughter, Arabella, was seen encouraging her youngest child to crawl.

As staff were busying themselves in the background 10-month-old Theodore wobbled onto all fours and began to move.

Ivanka, 35, was overjoyed at her son’s progress and could be heard gasping with excitement.



Five-year-old Arabella was also impressed with her baby brother, and exclaimed: “He’s moving.”

The cute video was captioned: “There were so many incredible milestones this past weekend -- including one for baby Theodore who crawled for the very first time in the White House!”



Ivanka, moved her family to Washington DC over the weekend, so her husband Jared Kushner could begin his unpaid job as a senior adviser to President Trump.



She also shared a snapshot of Theodore smiling in his cot in the nursery of their new home.



