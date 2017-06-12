She's getting there! Jade Roper showed off her bare baby bump in an Instagram post late last week.

"I'm almost round enough now to where I find myself resting my arm on top of my belly instead of only holding it from underneath," the Bachelor alum, 30, captioned the bathroom selfie. "#26weekspregnant #feelingtiredthisweek."

I'm almost round enough now to where I find myself resting my arm on top of my belly instead of only holding it from underneath. 😂 #26weekspregnant #feelingtiredthisweek 🤰🏻 A post shared by Jade Tolbert (@jadelizroper) on Jun 8, 2017 at 6:44pm PDT

Us Weekly confirmed in March that Roper and her husband, fellow Bachelor Nation star Tanner Tolbert, are expecting their first child together.

"Feeling crazy grateful to finally share a little secret we've been keeping! We're already absolutely head over heels in love with our little one," Roper captioned a pic of the couple on Instagram at the time. "#babyjanner #hanginthereTanner #eatingfortwotherightway."

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Roper and Tolbert, 30, met on season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2015 and tied the knot in January 2016 at the St. Regis Resort Monarch Beach in Dana Point, California. Roper previously appeared on Chris Soules' season 19 of The Bachelor while Tolbert was a contender on Kaitlyn Bristowe's season 11 of The Bachelorette.



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!