Jade Roper, Tanner Tolbert Reveal Baby’s Sex

Think pink! Bachelor in Paradise couple Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert are expecting a baby girl, their rep confirms to Us Weekly.

Roper, 30, also shared the baby reveal on Twitter by posting a photo of her sonogram. “Looook at her teeny little nose and chin!! She’s perfect #babysfirstphoto #jannerbaby,” she captioned the pic on Thursday, May 4.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for WE tv

The reality stars, who got engaged on season 3 of the ABC dating show, announced their pregnancy in early March. “Feeling crazy grateful to finally share a little secret that we’ve been keeping! We’re already absolutely head over heels in love with our little one,” Roper shared on Instagram at the time.

She previously told Us that Tolbert, 30, was hoping for a little boy. While the former Playboy model didn’t have a preference, she said her husband “wants a boy and is pretty adamant.” Roper added, “I feel like most guys are like that. But I feel like if we have a girl, he will be wrapped around her finger."

The duo wed in January 2016 in Dana Point, California. Their wedding, which was attended by Bachelor Nation stars such as Nick Viall, Carly Waddell, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Shawn Booth and Chris Soules, was televised and aired on Valentine’s Day.

