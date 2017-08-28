Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper opened up about becoming parents to their daughter, Emerson Avery, while appearing on the Monday, August 28, episode of Ashley Iaconetti’s I Don’t Get It podcast.



The Bachelor in Paradise couple, who tied the knot in a televised ceremony that aired in February 2016, welcomed their first child together on August 17. The baby came four weeks ahead of Roper’s due date, but arrived healthy, the couple previously announced.

Rick Rowell/ABC via Getty Images

Tolbert, 30, said on the podcast that he didn’t believe Roper, 30, at first when she went into labor because she had a month of premature contractions. “Go take a bath and calm down … Go eat something,” he recalled telling her. “I thought she was full of s--t. It was like the boy who cried wolf.”

He was so calm that he continued eating his McDonald’s meal. “I’m eating McDonald’s McMuffins while Jade is in the tub and Jade starts screaming at me because of the smell of it,” he said. “I had two bites left of my McMuffin when Jade started losing her s--t, so naturally I finished them and went over to help her."

Roper revealed that she chose not to have an epidural and wanted to go the natural route. “I just kept saying I can do this, I can do this in my head, and I got through it,” she said.

She added that her husband was incredible during the baby’s birth. “Besides him making fun of me, when it was time for me to push, he was a badass too because the midwife was not going to let him get away without being active in my labor,” she said. When she realized he was helping with the delivery, she was so happy: “To me that was really impressive that he was wanting to be so involved. And he was pretty encouraging, telling me, ‘You can do this!’”

For Roper, motherhood is even better than she imagined. “People always say you don’t realize how much you can love somebody until you have a kid. It’s wild! There was this one night where she was up every hour and I got no sleep and I was just crying the entire night and I’m like, ‘I can’t even be mad at you because I just look at your face,’” she said. "It’s just like this crazy love. It makes me love everything even more. I love Tanner more. I love Emerson. I love my dogs more. Like I thought I’d come home and I’d think, ‘Oh, you guys are just dogs now.’ But it makes me love them even more. Your heart is just so full it’s unbelievable.”

