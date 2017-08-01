She's got that glow! Jaime Pressly, who is pregnant with twins, celebrated her 40th birthday on Monday, July 30, in the best way ever — with her loved ones.

The My Name Is Earl actress shared an adorable photo of her boyfriend, Hamzi Hijazi, and 10-year-old son Dezi, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Eric Calvo.

"Thank u to everyone for all the kind birthday wishes!! It's been a fantastic day with my family! #40thbirthday," Pressly wrote.

In the pic, the star cradles her bare baby bump as she rocks a black and white bikini.

Pressly announced in June that she is expecting. "I went and got a Clearblue test and then had Hamzi [Hijazi] go back to the store and get about five more because I was like, ‘Oh, my God!'" she exclusively told Us Weekly. "We were in the ultrasound and we just wanted to hear the heartbeat for the first time and much to our surprise, there were two heartbeats. I didn’t understand what I was looking at on the screen because there were two sacs and two little heartbeats and I’m like, ‘What exactly are we looking at? Is everything all right?’ We were in shock."

Pressly and Hijazi have been together since 2011. "He’s gonna be such a good dad. We’re excited. [Twins] have a built-in buddy," she added. "I’m really excited about that part."

