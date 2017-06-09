Jaime Pressly wasn’t expecting twins! The My Name Is Earl actress told Us Weekly that she realized she might be pregnant after a “really bad sinus infection.”

“That is not very sexy or sweet, but that is literally what gave me a little bit of a tip-off. I went and got a Clear Blue test and then had Hamzi [Hijazi] go back to the store and get about five more because I was like, ‘Oh, my God!’” Pressly, 39, told Us. “It was quite the shock.”

Pressly, who has been dating Hijazi since 2011, was even more stunned when she realized she was having twins.

“We were in the ultrasound and we just wanted to hear the heartbeat for the first time and much to our surprise, there were two heartbeats,” she added. “I didn’t understand what I was looking at on the screen because there were two sacs and two little heartbeats and I’m like, ‘What exactly are we looking at? Is everything all right?’ We were in shock.”

The actress explained that twins don’t run on either side of the family and that they were especially surprised because she had a hard time conceiving.

Pressly, who is mom to 10-year-old son Dezi with ex Eric Calvo, concluded that her boyfriend, who will be a first-time parent, will be a great father.

“He’s gonna be such a good dad. We’re excited. [Twins] have a built-in buddy,” she gushed. “I’m really excited about that part.”

