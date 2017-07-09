James Corden is going to need a bigger SUV! The Late Late Show host and his wife, actress Julia Carey, are expecting their third child, Corden's rep confirms to Us Weekly.

The new bundle of joy is due in December. The couple, who married in England in September 2012, are already parents of son Max, 6, and daughter Carey, 2.

Corden, 38, has been busy as of late. In addition to hosting his CBS late-night talk show and its popular Carpool Karaoke segment, he has emceed several awards shows, including the 2016 Tony Awards and the 2017 Grammy Awards. He is set to return to the Grammys stage in January 2018 to host the 60th annual ceremony.

The TV personality opened up about the moment he fell for his wife while discussing Hollywood's body ideals in an interview with Rolling Stone in August 2016. "I could never understand when I watch romantic comedies the notion that for some reason unattractive or heavy people don't fall in love," he told the magazine.

"If they do, it's in some odd, kooky, roundabout way — and it's not," Corden continued. "It's exactly the same. I met my wife; she barely owned a television and worked for Save the Children. We sat down one night and we fell in love and that was it."

Congratulations to the couple!

