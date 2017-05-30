Meadow a mom of two? Jamie-Lynn Sigler opened up about motherhood and plans for baby No. 2 in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly.

The Sopranos alum, 36, and her husband, baseball player Cutter Dykstra, tied the knot in Palm Springs, California, in January 2016, and are parents of son Beau, 3.

"If you ask [Beau] he says he likes it the way it is, but my husband and I are definitely thinking about expanding our family," Sigler told Us, laughing. "[Cutter] is an amazing dad. He is as present as he can be and he always wants to be there. He’s down to getting on the floor, he was down to changing diapers. I couldn’t have asked for more. He’s one of the most present dads I’ve ever seen and I’m just lucky that he’s mine."

The Loserville actress and Dykstra, 27, welcomed their son in August 2013. Sigler gushed to Us that Beau is a "showman" who loves to make people laugh.

"He’s not shy. If we walk into a restaurant or any place he’s never been before he’s 10 feet ahead of me just exploring the place. He’s so energetic and full of life and he’s so curious. At this age every day their vocabulary is just exploding and he’s also in school so there’s a lot of things he’ll say to me that I didn’t teach him," she said. "He’s amazing. It’s a privilege to get to raise a kid."

Beau is also protective of Sigler, who revealed in January 2016 that she's been battling with multiple sclerosis for more than a decade. "I have to make adjustments. I can’t do everything that he wants to do all the time. …And he gets it," the star explained to Us. "He has moments where he gets frustrated, but he’s aware of my limitations and he’s really respectful of them 99 percent of the time. I think it’s sweet. He’s sort of become protective of me, like when I drop him off at school he’ll tell people, ‘Please wait, my mommy is slow.’ Sometimes after a long car ride I can become a little stiff."

Sigler admits that motherhood can be challenging, but she finds ways to de-stress. She meditates, does chores at night (so she doesn't wake up to chaos!) and has recently partnered with Serta to help spread the importance of balancing life with wellness and motherhood.

"For me, de-stressing and getting rest is of utmost importance. I think we live in such an on-culture and we are at crazy levels of stress and discomfort," she told Us. "Creating a safe space for yourself in your bedroom — having that place to go to every night or whether its 15 minutes during the day or a good night's sleep — it can just make a difference in your emotional, physical and your whole well-being."

