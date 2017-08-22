An angel above. Married at First Sight alum Jamie Otis is planning a little something special to remember the son she and Dough Hehner sadly lost last year. Otis spoke to Us Weekly about how they prepared for the arrival of Henley Grace, who they referred to as their rainbow baby (a child born after infant/pregnancy loss) and how they will continue to remember their late son, Jonathan, whom they lost due to miscarriage miscarriage in July 2016.

The reality star, 31, revealed to Us that not only did they include their son in their recent maternity shoot but that he will also be part of their baby girl’s nursery.

“My sister's mother in law made me these beautiful, golden angel wings as a little something to have in Henley's room as a sign that her big brother is always with her watching over her and protecting her. They will be hanging on the wall next to her crib," she revealed.

“When we found out we were pregnant with our rainbow baby on his due date (December 20) we knew it was a sign that this baby is a gift from God and her big brother up in heaven watching over her and protecting her, so of course we included him,” the TV star said.

Of all the beautiful things that come with motherhood, Otis is most looking forward to forming an unbreakable bond with her daughter.

“I’m looking forward to having that mother-daughter relationship. I never really had that with my mom. I want that bond and deep connection,” she told Us.

Otis met her husband on season 1 of Married at First Sight in 2014 and then in 2016, they went on to document their relationship on Married at First Sight: The First Year. Although their lives together have revolved around reality TV, she does not want the same for her baby.

“It’s been amazing for us, but if my daughter came to me and said she wanted to marry a stranger I think I'd lose my marbles. Such a hypocrite, right?!” she told Us.

