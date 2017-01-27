Hey, mama! Janet Jackson was spotted out shopping in London on Thursday, January 26, just three weeks after she welcomed her first child, baby Eissa, earlier this month. The “Dammmn Baby” singer, 50, was photographed exiting child’s clothing boutique Blue Almonds while dressed warmly in a fur shawl and black pants. The songstress kept her hair up and wore eyeglasses for the quick shopping trip.



Jackson and her husband, Qatari billionaire and businessman Wissam Al Mana, welcomed their firstborn on January 3.

"Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world," her rep told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. "Janet had a stress free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably."

As previously reported, Jackson surprised fans when she canceled her Unbreakable World Tour in May 2016 because she wanted to start a family.

"My husband and I are planning our family, so I'm going to have to delay the tour," she said during a Facebook video to fans. "Please, if you can try and understand that it's important that I do this now. I have to rest up, doctor's orders! But I have not forgotten about you. I will continue the tour as soon as I possibly can."



The R&B singer couldn’t wait to become a mom, an insider previously told Us. "Janet is super excited,” the source told Us in September. "She feels like this is one of the best things to ever happen to her.”

