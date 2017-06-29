Cue the waterworks! Jared Padalecki penned a heartfelt letter to his children shortly after Father’s Day that his wife, Genevieve Cortese, shared via her blog, Now & Gen, on Thursday, June 29.

The 34-year-old actor addressed his note titled “Post Father’s Day Thoughts” to his three children, Thomas, 5, Austin, 3, and Odette, 3 months.

Shep, Tom, and I, mustache you a question.... how was your New Years?!?! #MySonTheLorax A post shared by Jared Padalecki (@jaredpadalecki) on Jan 1, 2017 at 8:31pm PST

“I realize Father’s Day was supposed to be about … well … ‘fathers’ … praising them and thanking them and making them feel needed and appreciated. But, as the ‘father’ in this relationship, I wanted to change things up a bit,” the Gilmore Girls alum’s letter began. “I wanted to take this opportunity, after my fifth Father’s Day (and counting), not to say ‘you’re welcome,’ but to say ‘thank you.’”

The Supernatural star reflected on funny moments shared with the youngsters, some of which included them turning his set trailer into a “jungle gym,” his office into a “secret candy storage bunker,” his bed into a “UFC octagon, and his truck into “a giant garbage and food crumb receptacle.”

Reunited and it feels so good!! @jaredpadalecki 💘🙌🌸 A post shared by Genevieve Padalecki (@nowandgen) on May 17, 2017 at 4:52pm PDT

He then expressed a series of “thank yous” to the little ones in a long yet touching list, hinting that their shenanigans had actually created many of his favorite memories.

“Thank you for making my trailer feel like more than just a ‘place I go to work,’ thank you for our ‘don’t tell mom’ excursions up to my office to have a sweet treat, thank you for testing the mattress springs, thank you for making me clean my truck more often,” a few lines of the list read.

Saturday outing with the tribe✌️🦋🌳 [more in my stories!☝️] #texaslife A post shared by Genevieve Padalecki (@nowandgen) on Jun 10, 2017 at 1:10pm PDT

But Padlecki made Us grab the tissues when he gushed, “Thank you for letting me feel what it’s like to love something more than yourself. I have your back, now and always. You’ve humbled me, you’ve helped me rediscover the joy of discovery. You’re turned my world upside down. And I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!