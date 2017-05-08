Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Their family is growing! Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany Kerr, are expecting their first child together.

The couple announced the happy news on social media on Monday, May 8. The former American Idol contestant, 28, shared a photo of herself in a “Baby Mama” shirt, while the country crooner sported a matching “Baby Daddy” tee. "SURPRISE!!! WE ARE PREGNANT!!!” she captioned the pic of Aldean touching her baby bump. "This was the hardest secret we've ever had to keep 🙈 This journey for us has been full of many happy times & also many tears... The biggest rollercoaster we have ever been on, without a doubt! All of the moments of heartache were followed by the biggest blessing in the entire world!! We will never take one moment for granted & can't wait to meet you, sweet baby!!! 👶🏼💛”

Been hard to keep this secret but we couldnt be happier to add to our family. This year just gets better and better. #bunintheoven👶🏼 A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on May 8, 2017 at 3:44pm PDT

The “Dirt Road Anthem” singer, 40, shared a similar photo of the couple with their two dogs, surrounded by both pink and blue balloons. “Been hard to keep this secret but we couldn’t be happier to add to our family. This year just gets better and better. #bunintheoven,” he wrote.

The couple — who met while Aldean was married to his ex-wife Jessica Ussery — tied the knot in a beachside ceremony in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, in March 2015. Aldean has two daughters Keely, 14, and Kendyl, 9, from his previous marriage.

Kerr told Us Weekly before their wedding day that they “definitely” wanted kids. “I don’t know how many, but definitely one,” she said. “We definitely want a boy though. We’re crossing our fingers for one. He wants a little hunter, and I want a little athlete, so we’ll just have to find a happy medium.”

