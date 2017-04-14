And baby makes four! Jeff Goldblum and his wife, Emilie Livingston, welcomed their second child, a boy named River, on April 7.

The proud mom shared a pic on Instagram on Friday, April 14, that showed her and her husband of two years along with their firstborn son, Charlie, 21 months, admiring the newborn.

"I can't believe it's been a week already!" Livingston, 34, captioned the sweet photo taken at the hospital shortly after she gave birth. "River Joe Goldblum was born 4/7/17 at 8:53am. Charlie Ocean is such a sweet and caring older brother. We couldn't be happier!!! @jeffgoldblum is our rock and continues to be an exceptionally loving and passionate father! Love my boys!!!"

As Us Weekly previously reported, the Jurassic Park star, 64, and Livingston, an actress and aerialist, began dating in the fall of 2011 and tied the knot in November 2014 at the Chateau Marmont hotel in Los Angeles.

"I'm happy as a clam with her," Goldblum, who was previously married to Oscar winner Geena Davis and Patricia Gaul, raved in an interview in December 2013. "I feel lucky, lucky, lucky."

Just two weeks before she gave birth to River, Livingston — who was a member of the Canadian Olympic team for the rhythmic gymnastics at the 2000 Sydney games — posted a pic to Instagram showing her holding Charlie as he blew bubbles. "Every minute of every day grateful for my life and what I've accomplished and what Jeff and I are building with our sacred little family!" she captioned the pic.

