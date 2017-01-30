Sibling love! Teen Mom 2’s Jenelle Evans took to Instagram on Saturday, January 28, to share an adorable photo of her son Kaiser, 2, holding his newborn sister, Ensley.

“#BigBrotherStatus 👫💕” the 25-year-old reality star captioned the sweet snapshot of her kids.



Evans, who welcomed Ensley with boyfriend David Eason on January 24, has been enthusiastically documenting her little girl’s first week at home on social media. On January 26, she posted a super cute side-by-side collage of Ensley bundled up in a floral onesie. “My sugar plum,” the 16 and Pregnant alum — who shares Kaiser with ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith and is also mom of Jace, 7, with ex Andrew Lewis — wrote alongside the pics.



Evans announced Ensley’s birth last Tuesday by sharing a photo of herself breastfeeding in a hospital bed with Eason snuggled up beside her. “And she has arrived,” the MTV personality captioned the family pic.



Ensley was born at 10:40 a.m. ET on Tuesday, four days before her original January 28 due date. “Let the collection of baby girl bows begin! She’s so precious and beautiful. I’m so in love with her already,” Evans tweeted a few hours after giving birth. “Happy and healthy!”

As previously reported, the Wilmington, North Carolina, resident revealed in August that she was expecting her first child with Eason. Not long after, she opened up to Us Weekly about becoming a third-time mom and her excitement over having a daughter.

“I’ve got my girl now, and I’m very ecstatic, very happy to be actually decorating stuff and all girls' stuff, and all my friends are like, ‘Oh, my gosh, you’re going to be so spoiled!’” she told Us at the time. “Because all my friends, they just have little boys, so it’s like everyone is just so superexcited for me!”



Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

