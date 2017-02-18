Family time! Jenelle Evans shared a sweet photo and video of her kids Jace and Kaiser playing with their newborn sister, Ensley, on Instagram on Saturday, February 18.

"Melt my heart some more you guys," the Teen Mom 2 star, 25, captioned an adorable clip of Jace, 7, holding baby Ensley, 3 weeks, while sitting on the couch with her fiancé, David Eason. In the background, a song from the DreamWorks Pictures movie Trolls is heard playing.

Evans, who shares Jace with ex Andrew Lewis and Kaiser, 2, with ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith, also shared a cute picture of her three children spending some quality time together. "I promise forever and always you will have the best protectors on the planet my little angel," she wrote on Instagram.



Melt my heart some more you guys... 😍 @easondavid88 A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Feb 18, 2017 at 4:57am PST

I promise forever and always you will have the best protectors on the planet my little angel. 👼🏼💕 A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Feb 18, 2017 at 7:00am PST

The MTV star welcomed Ensley on January 24. Less than three weeks later, Eason proposed while on a pre-Valentine's Day weekend getaway. "We've decided on forever! #PerfectTiming," she announced on Instagram on February 11.



"He told me to look at the roses on the ground and asked if I thought they were pretty," Evans told E! News on Thursday, February 16, about the proposal. "Of course I agreed! Then he said, 'These are for you!' and I said, 'No!' As I looked over his shoulder, [the] MTV [crew] was there behind the trees and I had no idea they were going to be there. He asked me to marry him and I said yes! We were both in tears. ... The engagement was definitely one for the books! His idea was so original and he left me speechless."



