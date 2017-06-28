Jenna Jameson Breast-Feeds Daughter Batel in New Pic

Mom life! Jenna Jameson is proud to breast-feed and shared a pic of herself nursing her 2-month-old daughter, Batel, on Tuesday, June 27.

The model, 43, posted an Instagram pic feeding her little girl while lying in bed. Jameson wore an oversized gray T-shirt and minimal makeup with her hair pulled back into a ponytail, while Batel looked adorable in a blue patterned onesie. “#normalizebreastfeeding,” Jameson captioned the snap.

She shared another pic of Batel sleeping next to her in the bed, writing, “This mama is tired…but she is also, proud, elated, excited, peaceful and content. #sleepisoverrated #babygirl #exclusivelybreastfed #momlife."

The former adult film star announced that she welcomed Batel with her fiancé, Lior Bitton, on April 7. “I am so proud to introduce everyone to my newborn daughter!” she shared on Instagram at the time. “Her name is Batel Lu Bitton. She was born at 8lbs exactly and 21 inches long. She is so calm and graceful it’s hard to look at her not feel overwhelmed. I had a very long labor (12 hours) and pushed for an intense 22 minutes. We are head over heels in love with her. Welcome to the world little star, Mommy loves you.”



The former Celebrity Big Brother star is also mom of 8-year-old twin sons Journey and Jesse Ortiz with her ex-partner Tito Ortiz. The couple split in March 2013.

Jameson isn’t the only celebrity trying to strike out the stigma surrounding breastfeeding. Olivia Wilde, Pink, Jaime King, Alyssa Milano, Miranda Kerr and Gisele Bündchen have also posted breast-feeding pics to promote the practice.

