Jenna Jameson Celebrates Turning 43 by Sharing Photo of Newborn Baby Girl

Baby love! Jenna Jameson celebrated her 43rd birthday by posting a sweet shot of her newborn daughter Sunday, April 9. "The best birthday present I've ever gotten...my beautiful daughter, Batel Lu," the former adult-film star captioned the sweet shot.

Good morning from Mommy and Batel! We are both feeling great this morning ⭐️ A post shared by Jenna Jameson (@jennacantlose) on Apr 8, 2017 at 6:44am PDT

Jameson and her fiancé, jewelry store owner Lior Bitton, welcomed their first child together April 6. "I am so proud to introduce everyone to my newborn daughter! Her name is Batel Lu Bitton. She was born at 8lbs exactly and 21 inches long. She is so calm and graceful it's hard to look at her [and] not feel overwhelmed. I had a very long labor (12 hours) and pushed for an intense 22 minutes. We are head over heels in love with her. Welcome to the world little star, Mommy loves you."

My heart is so full... I love you @liorbitt we made a little miracle! 💫 A post shared by Jenna Jameson (@jennacantlose) on Apr 8, 2017 at 6:51pm PDT

The best birthday present I've ever gotten... my beautiful daughter, Batel Lu 💫 A post shared by Jenna Jameson (@jennacantlose) on Apr 9, 2017 at 9:02am PDT

This is the third child for the Zombie Strippers actress, who also has twin boys Jess and Journey, 8. (Her ex and the boys' father, mixed martial artist Tito Ortiz, won full custody after their 2013 split.)

On Saturday, April 8, Jameson shared a family shot with Bitton, gushing, "We made a little miracle!"

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!