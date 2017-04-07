Jenna Jameson Gives Birth to Third Child

Jenna Jameson is now a mom of three. The reality star's fiancé, Lior Bitton, announced the news via Instagram on Friday, April 7.

"Baby arrived momma did amazing job, everyone healthy and happy," Bitton captioned an Instagram photo of Jameson in her hospital bed. "God bless you @jennacantlose you are a warrior! I love you!" The future spouses have yet to reveal any details about their newborn.

Baby arrived momma did amazing job, everyone healthy and happy. God bless you @jennacantlose you are a warrior! I love you!😘 A post shared by Lior Bitton (@liorbitt) on Apr 6, 2017 at 11:59pm PDT

In an earlier post, he added: "Wishing you fast, easy, happy labor and healthy beautiful baby."

Wishing you fast, easy, happy labor and healthy beautiful baby. 😍❤💎😘😜🤓🙏 A post shared by Lior Bitton (@liorbitt) on Apr 6, 2017 at 6:02pm PDT

Jameson, 42, went into labor one day earlier. She shared a photo of her clock, which read 5:37. "On my way to the hospital! I'm in labor!" she wrote at the time. "Here we go!!!!! It's time!!!!"

Almost there!!!!! A post shared by Jenna Jameson (@jennacantlose) on Apr 6, 2017 at 1:34pm PDT

The former Celebrity Big Brother star announced in August that she was expecting her third child, her first with Bitton. She's already mom of 7-year-old twin sons Journey and Jesse Ortiz, with ex-partner Tito Ortiz. She and Ortiz split in March 2013.



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!