Celebrity moms are just like Us. Jennifer Carpenter opened up about the challenges of being a working mother in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly. The 37-year old Dexter alum, who attended the premiere of her new movie Brawl in Cell Block 99 in Los Angeles on Saturday, September 30, told Us of the pain she experienced while being away from her 2-year-old son, Isaac, whom she shares with husband Seth Avett.

“The longest time I spent away from him was 10 days, which was painful for me but he was none the wiser,” the brunette beauty, who plays opposite Vince Vaughn in the action-packed film, explained. “I feel like a lot of moms feel this pressure that they can’t mess up. This is the most important job they’ve ever had. But I realize that he’s the teacher, I’m the student. I can mess up.”

The Exorcism of Emily Rose star touched upon the guilt she experienced while adjusting to the responsibilities attached to motherhood. “It’s so easy to feel guilt as a new mom,” Carpenter said. “I was away for 10 days and I was just packing it on, and I’m like, ‘He’s teaching me. He’s teaching me what love is.’ How to really invest!”

The Kentucky native also discussed the possibility of more children in the future. “I’ve never had the inclination to go again,” she affirmed. “I’m with the right man. I have an incredible son. Every fraction of myself is totally invested, you know, and I’m satisfied. Everything’s aligned. This is my best life!”

Carpenter and Avett began dating in June 2013. The pair tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in May 2016. Carpenter was previously married to her Dexter costar, Michael C. Hall, from 2008 to 2011.

