Look at him go! We’re already aware that Jennifer Hudson’s son, David Otunga Jr., is a force to be reckoned with. The American Idol alum, 35, often features the 7-year-old on her Instagram account, where he shows off his impressive got-it-from-his-mama vocals. But on Thursday, December 22, the musician gave her nearly 1.8 million Instagram followers a sneak peek of the talented child’s dance moves.

“My munch is giving it ! He loves him some Mj,” Hudson captioned the clip, in which David Jr. danced along to Michael Jackson’s “Smooth Criminal,” flawlessly mimicking the late entertainer’s high kicks and moonwalk. “He always say ‘ I need my good socks, it helps me dance better ’ he is in here giving it to me ,he said mommy u ready ….”

Unsurprisingly, Hudson’s fans and followers loved David Jr.’s mini performance. “Girl, I’m over here dying! Munch is giving to the people!” user @islandbabyalmondeyez wrote. Another gave a bold (and accurate) prediction: “He can move like that already he going be a dancing boy 👌🏽absolutely beautiful!” @msbr3br3 noted.

Hudson, who shares David Jr. with fiancé David Otunga, is already prepping her little one for greatness. The Hairspray Live! actress just shared a clip of David Jr. and the one and only Stevie Wonder facing off in an impromptu singing battle at the December 4 premiere of Sing.

“I mean who gets moments like this !” she captioned. “Munch u better sing with a legend of all legends !!! Come on !!!! Proud mommy !!!!!!”

