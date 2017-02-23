Proud mama! Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram on Wednesday, February 22, to share a touching note to her twins, Max and Emme, in honor of their 9th birthday.

The pop diva, 47 — who shares her kids with ex-husband Marc Anthony — posted a collage featuring sweet snaps of herself and Max and Emme, a.k.a. her “lil coconuts.”

“Emme and Maximilian...I cant believe its 9 years ago today that God entrusted me with the biggest blessings of my life... he finally sent me my beautiful twins, my babies, my love and life in two lil human beings,” Lopez wrote. “I immediately felt bonded, protective, overwhelmed with emotion and like the luckiest woman on this earth. And I’ve felt that way everyday since.”

Steve Granitz/WireImage

The Shades of Blue actress went on to say that becoming a mother has changed her life for the better, and thanked God for her son and daughter. “You make me proud every single moment of every single day!” she continued. “You are two shining lights that make this world a better more beautiful place for me and everyone who is lucky enough to know you...Thank you Lord for choosing me to be Max and Emme's mom.”

Lopez added: “The word LOVE is not enough for how my heart and soul feel when I think of you... Happy Happy Birthday my lil coconuts!!! Mama loves you so damn much!!! 💗💙”

During a January appearance on the Today show, the “Dance Again” singer — who, as Us Weekly exclusively revealed, recently split from Drake after two months of dating — elaborated on the transformative effect of parenthood.



"I think they just change your perspective on the whole entire world, you know, and how you look at life,” the Bronx native explained. "That was a big epiphany for me having children. . . . They just made everything better. They helped me grow as a human being."



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!