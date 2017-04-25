It'll be another boy! Pregnant Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs announced on Monday, April 24, that they are expecting a second son.

To quote Beyoncé, "I have two penises" (not twins. Just mine and the one inside me.) #Itsaboy @fillyboo A post shared by Jenny Mollen (@jennyandteets2) on Apr 24, 2017 at 1:23pm PDT

The Live Fast Die Hot author, 37, revealed the news with a baby bump photo on Instagram."To quote Beyoncé, 'I have two penises' (not twins. Just mine and the one inside me.) #Itsaboy @fillyboo," she wrote. In the pic, Mollen cradles her growing belly while wearing a blue dress.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Mollen and the American Pie star, 38, tied the knot in 2008 and welcomed son Sid, now 3, in February 2014.

In January, the couple opened up about their relationship in an interview with Bravo. "I love how supportive he is. He’s the most supportive human being I’ve ever met in my life and he’s also an amazing mom. He’s like the most incredible dad but I think he could compete against the best moms in the world and win," she gushed at the time.

Biggs chimed in: "Jenny's the most generous person I know."

