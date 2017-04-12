Jensen Ackles Bottle Feeds Both Twins at Once: See the Cute Pic

Double the fun! Jensen Ackles shared the cutest photo of himself bottle-feeding his 4-month-old twins, who he shares with his wife, Danneel Harris.

In the photo, the Supernatural hunk, 39, lounges on the couch with one twin on each side of him on printed poofs. His daughter Arrow wears a pink onesie while his son, Zeppelin, dons a blue one. “When the remote control is right between your legs and you can’t change the channel. #twins,” he captioned the Monday, April 10, pic. Harris, 38, re-posted the same photo, writing “#mancrushmonday."



Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

This isn’t the first time the Smallville alum has showed off his skills at feeding his little ones simultaneously. In a photo from January, the dad of three gives each twin a bottle while also snuggling with Harris and their 3-year-old daughter, JJ.



Back in December, the couple announced the twins’ births by sharing a photo of Cat in the Hat’s Thing 1 and Thing 2. “Danneel, JJ and I are excited to announce the birth of our twins Zeppelin Bram and Arrow Rhodes. They were born early yesterday afternoon. Everyone is doing great! #twinning,” he wrote on December 3.

Ackles and Harris wed in May 2010 at the Crescent Court Hotel in Dallas after three years of dating and more than a decade of friendship. The pair costarred in the 2007 romcom Ten Inch Hero.

