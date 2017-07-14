Nobleman

His little girl! Jeremy Renner opened up about raising his 4-year-old daughter, Ava, in a new interview with Nobleman magazine, and Us Weekly has the exclusive first look.

The Avengers star, 46, and his ex Sonni Pacheco welcomed Ava in March 2013. Renner says that he's "not always going to be there" when Ava gets older, so he wants to make sure "she's able to handle things on her own" now.

"I think my job as a father is make it impossible for her to find the version of a man that I will show her. That’s my job every day. To be consistent, like the stone in the garden. Sometimes it sucks to be the stone but you need to be there. I want to impart self-assuredness, confidence. How to find beauty in her self and how to problem solve and overcome things," the American Hustle star told the mag.

"Whether or not she ends up being a mini-me or not, that’s just my ego, I want her to realize who she really is," he continued. "I want to put her in front of things and have the experience where she has to make decisions. I want her to experience adversity because I think struggle is so important. I want to show her unconditional love and support as well. Growing up I knew that no matter what my parents would love and support me, even if that didn’t completely understand what acting was, I knew they had my back."

In April 2015, Renner joked during The Ellen DeGeneres Show that Ava "screwed" his caree . "It is the greatest thing in the world. I mean, it really kind of changed my perspective on a lot of things," he said of fatherhood at the time. "It's kind of screwed my career in a lot of ways. Because I don't really care about it so much 'cause I care about her so much. She's like number one in my life. And now I get to do movies on the side. Daddy's my best role to date, I think."

