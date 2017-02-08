There he is! Counting On’s Jessa Duggar and her husband, Ben Seewald, gush over their newborn son in a new video interview for TLC. See what they had to say in their sweet video message above!



“We are so excited to introduce our little baby boy to the world,” Duggar, 24 — who is also mom of son Spurgeon, 15 months — said.



Added 21-year-old Seewald: “It was definitely a challenge trying to keep the gender a secret.”

As previously reported, the Arkansas-based couple welcomed their second child together on Monday, February 6. During their chat with TLC, Duggar shared her excitement over raising two little men.

“I think it’s really awesome that we have two little boys so close together in age. I know they’re gonna be best friends and love growing up and doing everything together,” she said. “So I’m looking forward to seeing that, and Ben’s probably gonna have ‘em out in the backyard playing football not before too long in the next couple years.”



While they have yet to pick a name for their bundle of joy, Seewald said that whatever moniker they choose is sure to be special. “This baby’s probably gonna have a unique name, sort of like Spurgeon’s,” he shared. “But we haven’t quite settled on a name yet. We’ve got some pretty good ideas.”



Duggar also opened up about the emotional experience of giving birth and thanked fans for their support.



“When the baby was finally born and I got to hold him for the first time, I started crying. I think Ben had tears in his eyes,” she recalled. “We wanna thank everyone for their love and prayers and support for us during this labor and delivery, and continue to watch on Counting On.”



Counting On airs on TLC Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

