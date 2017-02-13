Inspired by authors! Jessa Duggar and husband Ben Seewald announced they named their baby boy Henry Wilberforce in a new TLC video on Monday, February 13.

The couple revealed that the newborn was named after two "great" men: Matthew Henry and William Wilberforce. Seewald explained that Wilberforce, a British politician and author who worked to abolish the slave trade, was a “real hero” to them. “He was someone who really walked with God and his closeness with Christ and his joy that he had in the Lord really fueled his life and all that he did,” Seewald said. “That’s why he was so relentless.”

As for their son’s other namesake, the Counting On stars “just thought [the name Henry] was cute,” but they also love Matthew Henry’s commentary series on the Bible.



Duggar and Seewald named their first son, Spurgeon, after British preacher and author Charles Spurgeon, so naming their kids after writers may be a theme for the family. “We were joking that people are going to start looking at the books on our fireplace mantle because we had a Spurgeon book up there before he was born, and we also have, on the right side of our fireplace, a six-volume set of the commentary of the Bible by Matthew Henry,” Duggar said.

As previously reported, the former 19 Kids and Counting star gave birth to her second son on February 6. “#BabySeewald2 is here and we couldn’t be more in love!” Duggar wrote on Instagram at the time, along with a snap of the sleeping baby in a blue onesie.



