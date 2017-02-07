What a cutie! Jessa Duggar shared the first photo of her newborn son just hours after giving birth on Monday, February 6.

Duggar, 24, posted a pic of the baby boy wearing a blue long-sleeve onesie. "#BabySeewald2 is here and we couldn't be more in love!" she captioned on Instagram. Duggar and her husband, Ben Seewald, have yet to reveal his name.

As previously reported, the 19 Kids and Counting alum welcomed her second child at 4:26 a.m. He weighed in at 8 lbs. and 11 oz., and measured 21 3/4 in. long.

Duggar and Seewald, 21, filmed one of their ultrasounds for TLC's Counting On. "We decided that, just like last time, we're going to find out the baby's gender but not tell everybody," Duggar said in the February 6 episode. "We both guessed 'boy' when we found out we were expecting, but Ben changed his guess to a girl. The ultrasound is a really exciting time — you know there's a little life growing inside."

Per the Duggar family's strict dating rules, the couple waited to kiss before tying the knot at the First Baptist Church in Bentonville, Arkansas, in November 2014. They welcomed son Spurgeon, now 15 months, in November 2015.

Counting On airs on TLC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.



