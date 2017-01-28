👈🏽first - second 👉🏽 #39weeks #BabySeewald2 A photo posted by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Jan 27, 2017 at 1:16pm PST

Take two! Jessa Duggar shared side-by-side baby bump photos on Instagram on Friday, January 27, to compare her first and second pregnancies.

The Counting On star, 24, who is expecting her second child with husband Ben Seewald next month, celebrated the milestone 39-week mark of her pregnancy with a new progress picture posted alongside a throwback shot of her growing belly while pregnant with son Spurgeon, 14 months.

"First - second #39weeks #BabySeewald2," Duggar captioned the collage, adding emojis of two hands pointing at each picture. She posted a similar comparison last October, with a much-smaller 25-week bump.

The 19 Kids and Counting alum announced she and Ben, 21, were expecting their second bundle of joy last August. "We are overjoyed to announce that Spurgeon has a new title in life as big brother!" the couple, who wed in November 2014, told Us Weekly. "We are so thankful that God is adding to our family — 2017 is shaping up to be a wonderful year already and we know Spurgeon will do a great job in his new role. Having Spurgeon has been such a wonderful blessing and we cannot wait to see the face of this sweet new baby."



Last week, Duggar celebrated her baby shower with about 130 of her closest friends and family members, as Us Weekly exclusively reported. She chose to forgo gifts, but received a surprise date-night basket to enjoy with her husband.

