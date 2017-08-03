Jessica Alba Shows Off Growing Baby Bump in a Floral Dress

BACKGRID

A stylish mom-to-be! Jessica Alba hit the New York City streets and showed off her growing baby bump on Wednesday, August 2.

The actress, 36, is expecting her third child with husband Cash Warren, and she was not shy about showing how quickly her baby is growing in the loose-fitting Tanya Taylor pink floral dress.

The Honest Company cofounder broke the news that she had a baby on the way on Instagram on Monday, July 17. She posed for a video with her daughters, Honest, 9, and her youngest daughter, Haven, 5. The girls both held up balloons with the numbers one and two, and Alba held up the number three while cradling her pregnant belly.

“@cash_warren and I are officially going to be outnumbered #babyonboard #herewegoagain 👶🏼🤰🏽#blessed🙏,,” she wrote in the caption.

The couple will officially be outnumbered by their kids, but Alba told Us Weekly last year that she manages running a business and being a mom by spending quality time with each of her daughters during work trips.



“I go on so many business trips, and they’re usually two or three days. I’ll bring just one at a time and it’ll be like, ‘Mom’s gonna bring you on a special trip,'” she told Us. “We’ll get to have a sleepover, we’ll get to order room service, we’ll get to rent a movie. It’s really fun!”

Now she will have to split her time between three.

The brunette has been married to Warren, 38, since 2008 after dating for three years upon meeting on the set of Fantastic Four in 2005.

