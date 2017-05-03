Jessica Biel “really” doesn’t want son Silas to follow in dad Justin Timberlake’s footsteps. Though she said it as “sort of a joke,” the Sinner actress explained to news.com.au that she just doesn’t want her son to struggle with trying to make it in the biz.

“I would like our baby to inherit Justin’s charm and his sense of humor,” Biel, 35, said. “There are many qualities I’d love him to get from Justin. But there’s one thing I don’t want for him. I really don’t want him to be a musician."

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

Biel admits that she’s sure people assume he’ll be an entertainer, given Timberlake's background, but she’s wary of the hardships the "Can't Stop The Feeling!" singer has had to face.

“I watch what Justin goes through and he is at the top of his game,” Biel explained. “He has access to work with any producer and he can actually get songs on the radio. And this is from someone who makes great music — he tours and makes it look very easy. But he’s been working for years and years and years to get to where he is.”

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

“I already have this image of [Silas] as a struggling musician and that’s like, ‘Oh my God!’” Biel added. “As a mom, you think 30 years into the future and you’re like, ‘How do I fix this for him?’ I just want him to be like an engineer or a doctor, something like that.”

