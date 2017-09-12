Being a mom isn’t always easy or glamorous — just ask Jessica Biel!

The 35-year-old actress got real about being a mom to her and Justin Timberlake’s son, 2-year-old Silas, during her recent appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

“Are we in the terrible twos?” Colbert asked.

“I believe we are … we’re there,” the first-time mom responded.

“I know if I meet someone and they call their two-year-old ‘terrible twos,’ it’s their first child because they’re nothing compared to the threes,” the late-night host and father of three replied.

“I haven’t, so for me this is terrible!” Biel laughed, adding that she’s constantly having to pry objects “out of his little slimy hand,” especially when he’s trying to sleep, to help her little guy avoid choking or poking hazards. “God forbid, they wake up in the middle of night,” she continued. “If you wake my kid up in the middle of the night by accident, you are dead to me.”

Despite venting about her son, the former Seventh Heaven star admitted there are some upsides to parenthood. “It's not all terrible, by the way," she explained to Colbert. "He’s, like, the greatest of all time. Now I'm feeling really bad. He's cute. He's funny."



Biel and Timberlake, 36, welcomed Silas in April 2015. The couple married in Italy in October 2012 after dating on and off for five years. "It's nice to marry your best friend. It suits me," Timberlake told Ellen DeGeneres of his ladylove in April 2013.

