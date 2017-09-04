And baby makes four! Jessica Hall has given birth to her second child, a baby boy, with husband Kyle Carlson!

"We are beyond grateful to welcome our healthy baby boy, Jake Warren Carlson, joining big sister Sophie," the 34-year-old reality personality tells Us Weekly exclusively. "I am feeling extra blessed and elated with the newest addition to our family, and we are all enjoying our precious bonding time together."

Jake was born at 2:29 a.m. after a 17-hour labor via a natural delivery. The little boy weighed in at 7 lbs, 12 oz, and is 22.5 inches long.

Hall, who is Kendra Wilkinson's best friend, previously revealed her second pregnancy exclusively to Us, and said she's always wanted a large clan.

"My husband and I both come from huge families," she told Us. "We love being parents to Sophie and we looked at each other and said, 'You know what? We're not bad at this! Let's expand our family."

Family and friends celebrated Hall's second pregnancy with a surprise baby shower in July. Naturally, her BFF Wilkinson, 32, attended the travel-themed fete, as did Heidi Montag, Sarah Stage and Diana Madison.

"Kendra literally flew out that morning from Vegas, her six-day-a-week show, just to make it," Hall gushed to Us after the shindig held at the Westlake Village Inn in Westlake Village, California. "I think I was just overwhelmed by how nice people were and how they came all the way out."

She also revealed at the time that she and her hubby were in disagreement over their son's name. "He wants to pick a family name of Warren, but that's not going to happen. I hope not," she explained to Us at the time. "We are leaning more towards Sawyer. Warren is not happening."

Seems like Kyle finally convinced Hall to use the family name after all!

