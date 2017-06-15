Maxwell's moving up! Jessica Simpson can't believe that her baby is getting so big. The fashion designer posted cute photos of her daughter, Maxwell, at her preschool graduation on Wednesday, June 14.

Someone is excited for kindergarten! How do all you moms do it? I need help 😢 A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Jun 14, 2017 at 1:33pm PDT

"Someone is excited for kindergarten! How do all you moms do it? I need help," Simpson, 36, wrote, along with a crying emoji.

In the pics, 5-year-old Maxwell looks over the moon on her big day. Wearing a blue cap and gown, she went barefoot as she jumped in the air and stuck out her tongue.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

"Spread your wings and prepare to fly for you have become a butterfly," Simpson added. "#kindergartenherewecome #MAXIDREW."

The "With You" singer, 36, who also has son Ace, 3, with husband Eric Johnson, opened up about Maxi shortly after welcoming Ace in 2013.

"She loves being a big sister. I come from a really close-knit family and we're always together. Maxwell gets to spend a lot of time with all of us and her older cousin, Bronx. She loves being around him and Ace and sharing the attention," Simpson told Parenting magazine at the time. (Ashlee Simpson and ex-husband Pete Wentz welcomed Bronx in 2008.) "She's stepping into her own as a toddler, and it's exciting to see her take on the role of big sister; she loves imitating Mom and Dad."

