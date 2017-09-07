Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Jessica Simpson Collection

He’s got style! Jessica Simpson’s son, Ace, no longer has his shoulder-length blonde locks. The fashion designer revealed his new ‘do via Instagram on Wednesday, September 6.

“First haircut ✔️ (Thanks @jessieholiday for making my stud look all grown up 😢) #ACEKNUTE,” Simpson, 37, captioned an Instagram pic of him walking barefoot in the ocean.

First haircut ✔️ (Thanks @jessieholiday for making my stud look all grown up 😢) #ACEKNUTE A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Sep 6, 2017 at 11:58am PDT

Ace, 4, got a few inches lobbed off. He’s now rocking a wavy haircut that now falls right below his ears.

KINDERGARTEN 📚😢 #MAXIDREW A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Aug 31, 2017 at 12:04pm PDT

Last month, the singer announced that Ace is headed off to school this year. “Taking his summer break seriously #PreKHereWeCome #ACEKNUTE,” she captioned a pic of him writing out numbers on August 21.

Simpson and her husband, Eric Johnson, are also parents of daughter Maxwell. The 5-year-old wore a red and black plaid dress and matching headband for her first day of kindergarten earlier this week.

Back in 2015, Simpson revealed that she is in no rush to have a third baby. "No more kids on the horizon. That would freak me out a little bit,” she told Entertainment Tonight at the time.



Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.