Sending their love! Jill Duggar and her husband, Derick Dillard, congratulated her younger sister Jessa Duggar on the birth of her second baby boy in a new video, which was published on Tuesday, February 14.

"Well, congratulations Jessa and Ben on the birth of your second son, Henry Wilberforce. What an awesome name!" Dillard, 27, said. "We're really happy for you guys and Israel is happy for another cousin."

Jill, 25, and Dillard, who tied the knot in June 2014, welcomed son Israel, now 22 months, in April 2015. The couple are currently expecting another boy.

"Just getting to hold little Henry is already just getting us really excited for the birth of our little boy pretty soon here," Jill said in the video. "So we're just super excited for y’all and just want to say congratulations."

Jessa, 24, and her husband, Ben Seewald, welcomed Henry on February 6. Their newborn now joins big brother Spurgeon, 15 months.

Earlier this week, the Counting On star and Seewald, 21, revealed that Henry was named after Matthew Henry and British politician William Wilberforce. They enjoy Matthew Henry's commentary series on the Bible and think Wilberforce was "someone who really walked with God and his closeness with Christ and his joy that he had in the Lord really fueled his life and all that he did," Seewald said.

The proud mom also gushed about how she hopes Spurgeon and Henry will bond. "I think it's really awesome that we have two little boys so close together in age," she said. "I know they are going to be best friends and love growing up and doing everything together."

