Too cute! Counting On star Jill Duggar and her husband, Derick Dillard, took to their family website to share the photos of their nearly 1-week-old son, Samuel, on Thursday, July 13.

We are so grateful to God for the arrival of little Samuel Scott. To see the new baby photo album visit our website. *link in bio* A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Jul 13, 2017 at 1:50pm PDT

The parents, who welcomed their second bundle of joy on Saturday, July 8, announced Samuel’s birth in a statement posted to their family website on that same day.

“We are excited to finally announce the arrival of Samuel Scott Dillard,” the family shared. “The newest addition to our family arrived on Saturday, July 8, 2017 at 1:02pm. He weighs 9lb 10oz and is 22” long. After 40 hours of labor, he was delivered via C-section at the hospital. Thank you for your continued prayers and support!”

As previously reported, Duggar, 26, and Dillard 28, who are already parents to Isreal, 2, announced they were expecting a second child in December.



The reality personalities, who revealed Samuel’s gender in January, opened up about their second pregnancy in a TLC video: “Israel didn't really understand what was happening but he's just excited because other people are excited, so he's just excited about his new little baby brother," Dillard said in January.

"We're really excited about having another son," Duggar added. "I know that Israel and this little one will be best friends. ...Thank y'all for your well wishes. We're so excited about this new blessing from God."

The pair revealed the little one’s name ahead of his birth in June: “We are so excited to announce the name of Baby Dillard #2! Samuel Scott Dillard,” they shared. “We can't wait to welcome him to the world and have him join our family very soon!” the couple gushed on their family website.

The duo has been open about their desire to grow their family. In an 2014 interview with ABC, Duggar revealed: “Both of us want as many kids as God will give us. My parents have kept popping them out so we’ll see how [our] fertility is! We’ll just see what God brings along and it’s exciting.”

Jill is Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s 4th child out of 19

