Two kids and counting! Jill Duggar and her husband, Derick Dillard, have welcomed their second child together. The couple made the announcement on their website on Saturday, July 8.

“We are excited to finally announce the arrival of Samuel Scott Dillard,” the family said. “The newest addition to our family arrived on Saturday, July 8, 2017 at 1:02pm. He weighs 9lb 10oz and is 22” long. After 40 of labor, he was delivered via C-section at the hospital. Thank you for your continued prayers and support!" Their newborn son now joins big brother Israel, 2.

Duggar, 26, and Dillard, 28, opened up about their second pregnancy in a TLC video in January. "Israel didn't really understand what was happening but he's just excited because other people are excited, so he's just excited about his new little baby brother," Dillard said at the time.

"We're really excited about having another son," Duggar added. "I know that Israel and this little one will be best friends. ...Thank y'all for your well-wishes. We're so excited about this new blessing from God."

The Counting On star and Dillard tied the knot in her hometown of Springdale, Arkansas, in June 2014.



