Legend, who shares Luna with wife Chrissy Teigen, also shared a congratulatory message to Jay Z, 47, and Beyoncé, 35, who announced earlier this week that she's pregnant with twins.

"I'm happy for them," Legend told ET. "It's a beautiful thing. They already know that, though. They already have a wonderful daughter. They know what it feels like, and I'm excited for them."



A photo posted by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Jan 18, 2017 at 9:50pm PST

Queen Bey shocked fans when she revealed on Instagram on Wednesday, February 1, that she's expecting two bundles of joy later this year. "We would like to share our love and happiness," the 20-time Grammy winner captioned a beautiful shot of herself holding her baby bump. "We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters."



beyonce.com

As Us Weekly exclusively reported, Blue Ivy is just as excited about the pending arrival of her siblings. "Blue is so excited to be a big sister!" a source told Us, adding that the longtime couple "have been trying for a long time and now to be blessed with twins they are so over the moon."



A day after announcing her pregnancy, Beyoncé posted a series of stunning nude photographs of herself baring her growing baby bump on her website. She captioned one shot, "I have three hearts."



