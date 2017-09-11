Jonathan Rhys Meyers' wife, Mara Lane, revealed on Sunday, September 10, that she suffered a miscarriage. Soon after receiving the devastating news, the Irish actor, who is a recovering alcoholic, turned to alcohol and relapsed.

"With much sadness, we open our hearts to share that J and I lost our second child, who was baking in the oven. Child was very very much wanted (right now especially by J, so he took the news particularly not so well) and we are still working with coping skills over here... when life throws us curve balls such as these," Lane wrote on Instagram.

"Depression is a real concern from past abuse as well as alcoholism which he was born with," she continued. "He has been able to turn any ugliness and hurt in his life into art and is the strongest person I know. I do not know anyone who has been through what he has been through and reached his level of successes. It does seem though that every time we seem to be making so much progress... sometimes it's like two steps forward, one step back."



After thanking family and friends for their support, Lane acknowledged recent photos of Meyers, 40, being escorted out of Dublin Airport for allegedly being too intoxicated to board a flight. "My husband is an Irishman who battles alcoholism and depression and drank between jobs to try to cope with the sadness of this news," she wrote. "I am trying to and still learning/adjusting to living with the public, like one would as a concerned mother-in-law. I feel that whomever took photos of my husband was slightly in the wrong and was concerned for the wrong reasons but ... it's ok. It's ok. Maybe you have/had a family to feed and need/needed money? I don't know. We forgive you."

According to Lane, the Golden Globe winner is now living with a sober companion and a bodyguard after twice being denied admission to a hospital due to a two-month wait period. "Life is life. Life is beautiful. Life is tough sometimes though so let's try not looking down at someone unless we intend on helping them up," she concluded.

Meyers and Lane welcomed their first child, a son named Wolf, in December 2016.

