Jonathan Rhys Meyers’ wife, Mara, who recently suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage, is finding comfort on social media. The actress thanked fans from the “bottom of our hearts” for the outpouring of support in the wake of their loss and her husband’s alcohol relapse.

“Thank you for sharing your soul and stories back, as this helps us feel that we are not alone,” she wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday, September 12. Mara then shared a video of the moment she learned her unborn child had died in utero. In the clip, which Mara called “very surreal and beyond sad,” her doctor be heard saying, “So unfortunately, the fetus no heartbeat.”

Mara went public with her miscarriage after Meyers, a recovering alcoholic, was photographed being escorted from a flight for allegedly being intoxicated. “With much sadness, we open our hearts to share that J and I lose our second child, who was baking in the oven,” Mara shared in a lengthy post published September 10. “Child was very very much wanted (right now especially by J, so he took the news particularly not so well) and we are still working with coping skills over here . . . when life throws us curve balls such as these.”

The mom of 9-month-old son Wolf revealed she and The Tudors actor, 40, have buried the baby they named Willow. “Willow is now planted in the tree in front of our home that has weeping long branches and leaves so we can brush our faces in soft leaves in passing or we can see the baby dance with the wind in the branches as they sway,” she revealed in her lengthy September 12 post.

“Anyone who knows me personally knows I would never share such personal sadness (only because in my head, I would not want to burden others and because I trust that in time God will heal me) but I was happy to come to my husband’s defense,” she noted. “I could not sit back and see him attacked by Darkness publicly during such a tender time. Thank you for coming to ours.”

The Irish star, who has been in and out of rehab since 2005, opened up about his drinking in 2013. “As you get older you see the stupid things you have done,” he said during an appearance on the Jonathan Ross Show. “It is not the consequences for yourself but your family gets hurt, your friends get hurt.”

