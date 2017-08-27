Despite their busy schedules, they make it work! Jordana Brewster opened up about balancing her family life and keeping the love alive with husband Andrew Form.

“We are [adamant about date night], but my husband, as a producer, he’s on the road a lot. Recently I was like, ‘Are you sure you want to take Julian with us on this trip?’ He was like, ‘I didn’t have kids so I could leave them at home,’” Brewster, 37, told Us Weekly exclusively at the Fox TCA All-Star Party at Soho House in Beverly Hills on August 8. “That’s more romantic to me than going out on a date night, the fact that my husband is such a good dad.”

Jim Spellman/WireImage

The Fast & Furious actress, who shares sons Julian, 3, and Rowan, 14 months, with Form, explained that careful scheduling is the secret to managing her personal life. “To me, the thing that makes it sane for me is being able to plan. Like, being able to say, ‘Daddy’s going to come home for the weekend in two weeks,’ or we FaceTime a lot,” she continued. “I explain to my son what’s happening … Just constant communication. I will travel with my son to New York when my husband is working. So we see each other as much as possible.”

JB Lacroix/WireImage

The Lethal Weapon star and The Purge producer married in a Caribbean wedding in 2007 after meeting in 2005 on the set of Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!