Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Wife Tasha McCauley Expecting Second Child

And another! Joseph Gordon-Levitt and his wife, Tasha McCauley, are expecting their second child together, his rep confirms to Us Weekly.



The couple recently stepped out together at Comoncy Cafe in Beverly Hills. McCauley wore a polka dot dress, which accentuated her baby bump.

The Snowden actor, 36, revealed he was dating McCauley in September 2013, though he didn't name her at the time. "I think I'm a pretty good person and a good boyfriend. Yeah, I just wouldn't want to be with someone who was disrespectful to me," he told Howard Stern at the time. "[She's] not in show business."

The Don Jon star and McCauley went on to secretly tie the knot at their home in December 2014. They welcomed a baby boy in August 2015, but have kept his name under wraps.

"My son, he’s just a baby, you know? He hasn’t made the choice to be in the public eye, and that’s a choice that I would like him to be able to make when he’s older, when he can think about these kinds of things and make that decision for himself," Gordon-Levitt said during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Michael one month after his son's birth. "And so, for now, I’m just a protective dad, and I want to protect his privacy."

