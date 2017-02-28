Baby No. 2! Josh Hartnett and his rumored fiancée, Tamsin Egerton, are expecting their second child together. The pregnant actress, 28, showed off her baby bump at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty on Sunday, February 26, in a fitted black gown.



Dave M. Benett/WireImage

The British star and the Pearl Harbor actor, 38, have yet to publicly announce their pregnancy, but have also since fueled engagement rumors as Egerton has been sporting a diamond ring on her ring finger.

“Are you and Josh engaged now?!” one person on Instagram commented on an Instagram video of Egerton's from December 3, 2016, while another added: “Ring!!!😍.”

The pair, who costarred in 2013 film The Lovers, have been together since 2012 and are also the parents of a daughter whom they welcomed in November 2015.

"It changes everything, what can you say? The rubber finally meets the road and everything you have done beforehand is just preamble,” Hartnett said of becoming a father during an appearance on Good Morning America back in 2015. “You're actually living your life for the first time because everything matters a bit more.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Hartnett's rep for comment.

