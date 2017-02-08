Miller Mobley

Can’t stop the feeling. Justin Timberlake opened up in a new interview about first-time fatherhood and how it forced him to revisit painful memories from his childhood.



Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter for their latest cover story, the “Suit & Tie” singer, 36, reflected on his upbringing in Shelby Forest, Tennessee, and how it has affected him as an adult — especially after he and wife Jessica Biel welcomed their son, Silas, now 22 months, in April 2015.



While he didn’t mention any specific events, THR notes that JT’s parents divorced during his adolescence. The Grammy winner was only in kindergarten when his mom, Lynn Harless, and dad, Randall Timberlake, decided to call it quits.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

"You go through your life with your own traumas, big and small, and think, 'It's not that bad, I have a lot to be thankful for, my parents did the best they could,'” the former ‘NSync star told THR. "But then you have a child of your own, and suddenly it opens all the floodgates, and you're like, 'No, no, no! That childhood trauma really did f--k me up!'"



During his chat with the publication, Timberlake also dished on his early start in showbiz as a preteen in Disney’s The All New Mickey Mouse Club. As fans are well aware, the superstar was a cast member in the kids’ variety show alongside future ex-girlfriend Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, JC Chasez, Keri Russell and now-fellow heartthrob Ryan Gosling.

Buena Vista Television/ Courtesy Everett Collection

Although Timberlake and the La La Land actor, now 36, roomed together in Orlando, Florida, during their first year working for the Disney Channel, the two stars did not maintain a relationship after the series was canceled in 1996.



"We aren't the closest of friends, for whatever reason," Timberlake revealed. However, filming the show remains one of the Oscar-nominated musician’s most cherished experiences.

"We were at the age when you just soak in everything. We were taking acting classes, music classes, dance classes. We were learning how coverage and editing and cinematography work,” he recounted. “And being put in front of a live audience, learning how to engage the crowd to get a laugh. Honestly, it was like SNL for children."



