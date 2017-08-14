MEGA/The Mega Agency

Fingers crossed! After giving birth to her third son on Saturday, August 5, Kailyn Lowry is opening up about whether the baby’s father, Chris Lopez, will be involved.

“Every child deserves their dad,” Lowry, 25, told RadarOnline on Monday, August 14. “I’m hopeful. I’m positive he’ll be around.”



It seems like things are off to a promising start so far, as Lopez was there in the hospital with the Teen Mom 2 star during her delivery, although they’re not currently in a relationship.

“I think he has been as supportive as he can,” the mother of three explained to Radar. “He does the best to his ability even though it doesn’t necessarily meet the standards of what everyone else expects of him. I think people need to keep that in mind.”



“I know this isn't an ideal situation but I know everything will be OK,” the reality tv personality wrote in a blog post back in February about her pregnancy. Lowry kept the identity of the father a secret for much of her pregnancy, until she confirmed Lopez was the dad on Twitter in May.

This is the reality star’s first child with Lopez, and the newborn joins his two brothers: Isaac, 7, whom the MTV personality shares with ex Jo Rivera, and Lincoln, 3, with her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin. Lowry has yet to reveal the her new son's name.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays on MTV at 9/8c.

