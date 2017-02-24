Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry wrote a blog post about her surprise pregnancy reveal on Friday, February 24, admitting, "I know this isn't an ideal situation."

As Us Weekly previously reported, the reality TV star confirmed on Thursday, February 23, that she's expecting her third child but didn't name the father.

The 16 and Pregnant alum's new baby will join older brothers Isaac, 7, who Lowry shares with ex Jo Rivera, and Lincoln, 3, whose father is Lowry's ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

"I am pregnant," the 24-year-old confirmed in post on her website early on Friday morning. "I'm sad that I should have known that people in my life would sell me out before I was ready. Like any normal person, I want it to be a happy time. I wanted this to be a private time so I could be excited while not getting chased by paparazzi and bothered with crazy headlines."

"Please know this was a choice I made," she continued. "I already know some won't agree but I've been showered with support by the ones I love since I found out. Why did I wait? I've had a lot of health complications leading up to this pregnancy and I was not ready to release such private information on my own just yet being that I am so high risk with this pregnancy. I didn’t want to announce just to have another miscarriage and suffer through another grief."

Lowry, who recently finalized her divorce from Marroquin, acknowledged saying earlier this year that she didn't want to have another baby.

"Of course, I was filmed on the show saying I didn't want any more kids but I'm pregnant again. I know so many will have comments on this but here's the thing — I didn't want to bring another child into a failing marriage," Lowry explained. "Shortly after I started having complications, the option of having more kids was almost taken away from me. When I started thinking long and hard, I knew I wanted more."

"This was the choice I made," she added. "This is the baby I thought I wasn't sure if I could have. I know this isn't an ideal situation but I know everything will be okay. And like I say in my book — with a little bit of hustle and heart, I can and I will survive anything. Having another child is something I am so happy about and I just can't wait. My boys are so excited, those who love me are so excited, and I hope that everyone can just be happy for me during this time."

Lowry then answered some of the biggest questions Teen Mom fans have been asking since she revealed her baby news, explaining that Rivera knows about her pregnancy.

"Jo has been aware of things for a while now," Lowry wrote on her website. "He was one of the first to know because we can have adult conversations about things while he respectfully gives his opinions. We always share concerns and move forward."

But she acknowledged that she "never got to have a conversation" with Marroquin about it.

And as for whether she's having a boy or a girl, Lowry, who shared an ultrasound photo on Instagram on Thursday, wrote, "While I'm almost half-way there, I've decided to wait until the summer to find out!"

