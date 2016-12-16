The appropriate fatherly response when you find out your girl got into college : burst into tears ,drop everything ,rush over and pick up everyone even remotely involved . @lily_beckinsale we are so unbelievably proud of you . Fly fly fly ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A photo posted by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on Dec 15, 2016 at 6:47pm PST

Accepted! Kate Beckinsale and ex Michael Sheen couldn't contain their excitement over their daughter, Lily, getting into college.



The Love & Friendship actress, 43, posted a collage of Sheen’s reaction to the news on Thursday, December 15. In one photo, the Twilight actor, 47, is seen scooping up the 17-year-old in his arms, while in the other he’s bear-hugging Beckinsale.



“The appropriate fatherly response when you find out your girl got into college: burst into tears, drop everything, rush over and pick up everyone even remotely involved,” she captioned the photo. “@lily_beckinsale we are so unbelievably proud of you. Fly fly fly.” (The Serendipity actress didn’t reveal what school her daughter is attending next year.)

Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Beckinsale and Sheen dated for eight years from 1995 until 2003. They welcomed Lily in 1999. Since their split more than a decade ago, the former flames have remained totally amicable. The Pearl Harbor actress is even close with Sheen’s girlfriend of nearly three years, Sarah Silverman.



“I don’t know why everyone was so surprised. Sarah’s such a fantastic woman. I love her, and Michael and I have gotten on for years now. I’ve known him since I was 22, we’re basically family,” Beckinsale told Stylist magazine in May. “I’m completely open to any other strong, cool, sensitive, independent-thinking women who are going to be an influence in my daughter’s life. Sarah’s a great person and I’m glad she’s in the village that’s helping. It’s important as a teenager to have good women in your life building up the fabric of your experience of becoming a woman.”



Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



