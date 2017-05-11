TOP 5

Kate Gosselin Celebrates Her Sextuplets’ 13th Birthday With Sweet Post

By Sierra Marquina
Officially teenagers! Kate Gosselin took to social media on Wednesday, May 10, to celebrate her sextuplets’ 13th birthday. 

“🎈🎈🎈HAPPY 13th BIRTHDAY, my precious Alexis, Hannah, Aaden, Collin, Leah and Joel! At this moment (7:51-7:53 am) 13 years ago, my life and heart were completed with your births! I love you all and NO MATTER WHAT it requires of me, I will ALWAYS be there for you; I'll always be your biggest cheerleader, your role model by example, your shoulder to cry on, the hug and laugh you need, and your mommy and friend! I love you guys! I got six times what I planned on, but I'd NEVER EVER go back! You're the six final pieces of my heart that I never knew I was looking for 😉❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” the reality TV star, 42, captioned a collage of pics of her kids then and now.

Gosselin, who is also the mom of 16-year-old twins Cara and Madelyn, has been documenting her family’s milestones on TLC since her sextuplets were born. Her ex-husband, Jon Gosselin, was also along for the ride for the first five seasons of Jon & Kate Plus 8 until their 2009 divorce. 

Kate now stars in the family’s spinoff Kate Plus 8, which focuses on her life as a single parent to all eight kids. 

