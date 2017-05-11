Officially teenagers! Kate Gosselin took to social media on Wednesday, May 10, to celebrate her sextuplets’ 13th birthday.

“🎈🎈🎈HAPPY 13th BIRTHDAY, my precious Alexis, Hannah, Aaden, Collin, Leah and Joel! At this moment (7:51-7:53 am) 13 years ago, my life and heart were completed with your births! I love you all and NO MATTER WHAT it requires of me, I will ALWAYS be there for you; I'll always be your biggest cheerleader, your role model by example, your shoulder to cry on, the hug and laugh you need, and your mommy and friend! I love you guys! I got six times what I planned on, but I'd NEVER EVER go back! You're the six final pieces of my heart that I never knew I was looking for 😉❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” the reality TV star, 42, captioned a collage of pics of her kids then and now.



Gosselin, who is also the mom of 16-year-old twins Cara and Madelyn, has been documenting her family’s milestones on TLC since her sextuplets were born. Her ex-husband, Jon Gosselin, was also along for the ride for the first five seasons of Jon & Kate Plus 8 until their 2009 divorce.

Kate now stars in the family’s spinoff Kate Plus 8, which focuses on her life as a single parent to all eight kids.

