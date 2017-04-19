Katherine Heigl Had a Really Tough Time Naming Her Son Joshua

Big decision! Katherine Heigl revealed during Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, April 18, that she had a tough time naming her newborn son, Joshua. Watch the video above!

"I couldn't come up with a name for ages. I don't know why, I just struggled with it," the Doubt alum, 38, told Kimmel, 49. "It's a big decision and you don't want to fail this child with the wrong name."

Heigl, who gave birth in December, ultimately chose to name her baby boy after her husband, musician Josh Kelley.

"I think Joshua is a beautiful name. And one night I sort of approached him with it and said, 'What do you think about a junior?' And he in the past said that he hated that idea and he could never be that guy, but I couldn't — I wasn't finding something that I was responding to," Heigl recalled. "And he was like, 'Aw, I love that. That would mean a lot to me.' And I was like, 'Well, maybe had I known that nine months ago I would have had a name sooner!'"

The Grey's Anatomy alum and Kelley, 37, tied the knot in 2007 and are also parents of daughters Naleigh, 8, and Adalaide, 5, whom they adopted in 2009 and 2012, respectively.

Heigl later revealed on Tuesday that she doesn't want her baby boy to be called Joshy, Junior or J.J.

"Well, unfortunately the other kids are going to decide what he's called," Kimmel said.

Heigl quipped: "Probably. It could be a-hole!"

