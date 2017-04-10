Katherine Heigl can't stop gushing about how much she loves her family — and we don't blame her!

Just days after the mom of Adalaide Marie Hope, 5, Naleigh, 8, and Joshua Bishop Jr., 3 months, shared a sweet Wednesday, April 5, Instagram shot of a cuddle party with her trio, she opened up to Entertainment Tonight about adopting her two daughters.

"When you're a kid and growing up and you're like, 'I'm going to get married someday and have a family,' I knew for certain that I wanted to adopt from Korea," the actress, 38, said of adopting her oldest child, Naleigh, from South Korea in 2009. "My sister's Korean and she's my big sister and hugely important to me and my best friend. I just knew I wanted my family to sort of look like the one I came from. So I always knew I was going to do that."



A post shared by Katherine Heigl (@katherineheigl) on Apr 5, 2017 at 12:04pm PDT

The former Grey’s Anatomy star and her husband of 10 years, singer Josh Kelley, also adopted Adalaide from Louisiana in 2012. "I never thought I would adopt domestically," Heigl shared, "but that just sort of gracefully happened, and it did feel like grace."

In December 2016, the family welcomed their youngest member when the Unforgettable actress gave birth to baby Joshua. Heigl has loved every minute of being a mom. "It's so much better than I could have ever imagined, my life and family," she gushed. "It's just trying to remember that and be grateful and try and hold onto it ’cause you do get caught up in the minutiae."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!